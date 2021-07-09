State officials to adopt new CDC guidelines for mask use in schools

The coronavirus cases have gone up, as the new Delta variant is threatening to upend the progress made so far. Not only it more transmissible, but it can spawn further mutations—possibly ones our vaccine cannot stop. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on to see if your state is on the list, and for what you can do about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.