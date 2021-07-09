League of Legends: Should Riot Place More Emphasis On Lore Moving Forward?

Should Riot continue to release more story-driven content for the rollout of future events?. Riot’s been working overtime on the Sentinels of Light event which just recently went live on July 8. During the rollout fans have seen a ton of Ruined and Sentinel skins for some of our favorite champions to match the two opposing sides, along with the release of a comic and cinematic to help fans get more immersed. It’s clear that Riot is doubling down on the creative content outside of the game and hopefully this is what we should come to expect more of for the future.