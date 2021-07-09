Nebraska governor extending deployment of troopers to border

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he would extend the deployment of 15 state patrol troopers along the U.S.-Mexico border for another two weeks. Ricketts said in a news release that about 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas, in June to provide law enforcement assistance to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deployment was made at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and was expected to last up to 16 days.