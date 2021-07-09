Lawsuit Claims Video Of Breonna Taylor's Death Is Being Witheld

The case of Breonna Taylor's death was shrouded in debates about property rights and personal freedom. One thing that could have helped clear up confounding testimony would be the presence of body cam video footage showing the Louisville Police Officers breaking into her home and shooting her-- but there were no bodycams on the the police officers. However, according to Complex, Louisville attorney Sam Aguilar believes that body cams were present, and that the video footage of the incident is being hidden.