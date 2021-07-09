If the police did their job, the streets might be safer for women
Speaking after PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the horrific murder of Sarah Everard, Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said "everyone in policing feels betrayed". It is the public, however, who have been let down – by the police. An inquiry has been opened into alleged failures by Kent Police to investigate an accusation of flashing against Couzens dating back to 2015. Just days before he murdered Everard, Couzens was also accused of exposing himself to staff at a fast food restaurant; CCTV captured his car. The latter incident was not treated as a priority, meaning Couzens remained at liberty.
