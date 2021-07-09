If the police did their job, the streets might be safer for women

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over allegations of “inappropriate contact with teenagers”.PC Adnan Arib will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it conducted an investigation following a referral from Scotland Yard in July 2019.It said PC Arib, who is based in east London, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office “in relation to allegations of inappropriate contact he had with two teenagers he met through the course of his duties”.The charge was announced following a series of controversies for the Metropolitan...