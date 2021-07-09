Nike’s “Logo Pack” Arrives On The Vapormax Flyknit 2021 In Heritage Grey And Volt

One of the stores that helped make Nike Air Max sneakers coveted in the late 2000s and 2010s is linking back up with the Swoosh for a new project. Amsterdam retailer Patta is set to release a new set of Air Max 1 sneakers soon, and today we have a first look via images shared by Twitter user @StashedSNKRS. The pair pictured is said to be one of two styles on the way, this one coming in Metallic Silver/Monarch/Pure Platinum while a second colorway is expected to feature similar blocking in Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua/Pure Platinum. The early information comes courtesy of @pyleaks, which is also listing an expected retail price of $160 for the pairs.