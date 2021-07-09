Cancel
Apparel

Nike’s “Logo Pack” Arrives On The Vapormax Flyknit 2021 In Heritage Grey And Volt

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the 50th anniversary of Nike’s Swoosh logo has ended and was celebrated with the “First Use” pack, Nike still has a slew of symbols to reminisce on. The brand’s new “Logo Pack” references a handful of Air Max logos while assuming a color palette that likens that of an Air Max classic—specifically the Nike Air Max 95 “Neon.” This collection continues to expand as it gives another Vapormax Flyknit 2021 the overbranded look.

