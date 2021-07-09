Cancel
Baker City, OR

Heat wave misses record by 1 degree

By Jayson Jacoby jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
Baker City’s bid to break another heat wave record ended Wednesday, July 7.

But it was a near thing.

As near as it could possibly be, in fact.

The high temperature at the Baker City Airport Wednesday was 89 degrees.

That snapped a streak of 11 straight days when the temperature topped 90 degrees — the longest such stretch in almost four years, and the sixth-longest in at least the past half century.

Two years share the all-time record for persistent heat at the airport, where records date to 1943.

In both 1994 and 2017, there were 16 consecutive days with a high temperature above 90.

In each case the heat wave started in late July and extended into August.

This year’s sizzling spell is notable not only for its duration but also because it happened earlier in the summer — starting June 26 — than all but one of the longer heat waves.

Besides 1994 and 2017, there were three years with high temperatures of 90 or higher on 13 straight days.

One of those, as with 2021, happened in early summer — June 26 to July 8 of 2015.

The two other heat waves were later in summer:

• July 28 to Aug. 9, 2000

• Aug. 5-17, 2001

If not for that single degree on Wednesday, this summer’s heat wave likely would have eclipsed the 16-day record set in 1994 and matched in 2017.

A new 90-degree-plus streak started Thursday, July 8, when the high at the airport was 92. And the National Weather Service is forecasting highs above 90 every day through July 15.

If that proves accurate, this summer’s heat wave — had July 7 been one degree hotter — would have extended to at least 20 days.

The current heat wave — notwithstanding the brief dip below 90 — has set multiple records.

Daily high temperature records were set on June 28, 29 and 30, and on July 1 and 3. The daily record was tied on July 2 and 6. The high of 103 degrees on June 29 was the hottest recorded at the airport on any June day.

Baker City Herald

Baker City Herald

