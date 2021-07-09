Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.

Ohio State Police Sgt. Ray Santiago said the traffic stop occurred on July 3 in Portage County.

Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, WEWS-TV reported.

Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich. The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.

After the man recovered, Hoskins asked, “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

The man received citations for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, according to Santiago. The man also received a summons for marijuana and was released at the scene.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEWS-TV.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
42K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rootstown Township, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ap#Wews Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
WSOC Charlotte

3 men charged in deadly 2018 Missouri tourist boat accident

A local prosecutor charged a boat captain and two other employees Friday over 17 deaths in July 2018 when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm, reviving the threat of long prison sentences seven months after federal charges against them were dismissed. The total of...
Colorado StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado father was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine, 59, was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango.
Columbus, OHPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer's request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy