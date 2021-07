It used to be that every couple of years, Jim Starlin would rewrite The Infinity Gauntlet over and over again under different names and publish it at Marvel, but when Marvel caught wind of what Starlin was up to, they knew they had to put a stop to it. After all, if anyone is going to get away with rehashing the same story over and over and getting paid for it, it certainly wasn't going to be a creator. Dammit, it was gonna be Marvel itself! Marvel has been pumping out Infinity Gauntlet retreads for several years now, and the latest is Infinite Destinies, a series of Summer annuals, and here's a preview of the latest chapter in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2. Enjoy.