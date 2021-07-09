Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol to graduate 29 new troopers in July 23 ceremony

By KTTN News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 29 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, July 23, 2021. The ceremony will take place on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s YouTube channel. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. The 111th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on February 1, 2021, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on August 9, 2021.

