The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"

With all of this talk lately of shows returning before the end of the year (for example, today's The Witcher-palooza regarding its December return), it got us thinking about the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville. Could we see it before the end of this year? Possibly, especially now that it looks like filming has stepped up post-COVID delays and return to production. On the other hand, with the release window on 2021 getting smaller and smaller (and that space is filled up by more returning shows every day)? While it may not be a popular opinion, a Q1 2022 return would make more sense- give the show some breathing room. But that's gonna play out the way it's gonna play out- what we're here for is to see how the folks are doing in the middle of the production grind. And once again, we have editor & co-producer Tom Costantino to thank for the updates. And this time we have two- one that brings a number of familiar faces together for a more-than-worthy celebration, and another that introduces a slightly creepy but we're guessing very important "team member" when it comes to COVID response.