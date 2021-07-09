Cancel
Report: Dodgers among teams to attend Hamels' pitching showcase

By Jason Wilson
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran left-hander Cole Hamels will hold a pitching showcase on July 16 in an attempt to return to Major League Baseball, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly be among the teams in attendance to see the southpaw throw, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. While other clubs are to be determined, contenders looking to shore up rotation depth ahead of the season's stretch run could be interested in Hamels.

