Something Is Killing The Children: Netflix, Flanagan & Macy Set Pilot

Fear Street wraps up this Friday with the release of the final part of the trilogy on Netflix. The first two films took place in 1994 and 1978, both were maybe not the strongest films, but highly entertaining and fun watches, so I would expect more of the same with the wrap-up. This final film takes the story 300 years into the past to the year 1666, to the origins of the curse. These films are all based around the books of R.L. Stine and directed by Leigh Janiak. You can see the new poster and trailer for the final part of the Fear Street trilogy down below.