Something Is Killing The Children: Netflix, Flanagan & Macy Set Pilot

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething is Killing the Children is one step closer to coming to the small screen. Netflix has tapped their frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy to co-write a pilot for the smash hit Boom! comic written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera. Flanagan and Macy will executive produce along with Boom!'s president of development Stephen Christy, CEO Ross Richie, and head of TV Mark Ambrose. Tynion and Dell'Edera will act as co-executive producers. The news of Something is Killing the Children going to Netflix was exclusively revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

