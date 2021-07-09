Cancel
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at Kino Sports Main Complex

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that their team is hosting a FREE contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Kino Sports Main Complex (2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713) in the parking lot south of E Milber Street from 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. During the free event, 750 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The giveaway was created as a means to once again help school-aged students of economically challenged Tucson families better prepare for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

