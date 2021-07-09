Ode to the 2021 Diamond Dawgs

At the end of the day, baseball is a game, but it would be foolish to call it just a game. A total of 20,000 people don't cram into stadiums to watch someone play Monopoly. As our country's great pastime, there is something about baseball that is acutely American. It latches on to cities and schools such that it becomes part of one's identity, and oftentimes, in a place like Starkville, Mississippi, becomes the mortar that holds the bricks together.