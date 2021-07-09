Livingston County Health Center reports Delta, Alpha and Iota variants of COVID-19 confirmed in county

We are reporting 2 new cases (one resident in their 70s, and one in their 60s), and 2 released, which brings us to a total of 10,116 positive cases. We are saddened to report four additional COVID-related deaths – a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 80s. Our sympathies go out to their families and friends. We have lost a total of 153 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since this pandemic began.