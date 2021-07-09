Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Health Center reports Delta, Alpha and Iota variants of COVID-19 confirmed in county

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since July 8th, bringing the total to 2,030. The number of active cases remained at 33. The health center reports Delta, Alpha, and Iota variants have been confirmed in Livingston County, but the office does not have a “concrete” number on variants. Not every person who tests positive for COVID-19 has variant testing.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston County, MO
Health
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Delta, MO
Livingston County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Livingston County, MO
Government
City
Center, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Iota#Alpha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Austin, TXsmcorridornews.com

More infectious delta variant of COVID-19 found in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN — The delta variant of COVID-19, which is more infectious than previous strands of the coronavirus, has been found in at least four new cases in Travis County as of July 15. The local health authority’s urged the public to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying that “diseases can’t mutate if they can’t replicate.”
Wichita County, TXtexomashomepage.com

Local health officials explain dangers of delta variant

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County now has its first two cases of the COVID-19 delta variant that’s sweeping across the nation and the globe. The health district has received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services that two test samples returned positive for the variant. Health officials...
Palm Beach County, FLgotowncrier.com

Delta Variant Has County’s Health Director Concerned

After weeks of no COVID-19 reports to the Palm Beach County Commission, Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County Director Dr. Alina Alonso was back on Tuesday, July 13 with mixed reports on the pandemic’s status. “I’ve got lots of news to discuss today since I haven’t been here for so...
Public Healthccxmedia.org

North Memorial Health ER Doc: Delta COVID Variant Raising Concerns

The push continues to get more people vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 as concerns grow about the highly contagious delta variant. Health experts say the delta variant accounts for 58 percent of new cases nationwide. Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 216 new cases and two deaths.
Livingston County, MOkttn.com

Results from Livingston County Fair Poultry Show

Results have been released from July 13th’s Poultry Show at the Livingston County Fair. For bantam breeding, Addison George had the best of class champion male rooster. Yoo Jung Lee had the bantam hen one year and older champion female and supreme champion overall female. For chicken breeding, Rayanna Harris...
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Delta variant identified in Klickitat County

Thursday, July 15, 2021, 10:44 a.m. The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified on July 14 that the COVID-19 Delta Variant has been identified in Klickitat County. The Delta variant is recognized by the CDC and Washington State Department of Health as a concerning variant because of the high...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

HHS Awards Milwaukee $4M to fight COVID-19 and improve health literacy among minority communities

The funding is a part of a $250 million two-year initiative to identify and implement best practices for improving health literacy to enhance COVID-19 vaccination and other mitigation practices among underserved populations. The Advancing Health Literacy (AHL) to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19 initiative is part of the Biden/Harris Administration’s National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.
Wichita County, TXnewschannel6now.com

Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The COVID-19 Delta variant has reached Wichita County. The Wichita County Public Health District said Wednesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed two test samples returned positive for the Delta variant. The Health District had submitted eight samples to the state and...
Lane County, ORKTVL

Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in Lane County, expected to 'spread quickly'

EUGENE, Ore. - The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Lane County. "We have had two samples come back positive from our sequencing," Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health said Wednesday. "That, however, is only a snapshot of what is likely out there. So long as we have 40% + of our community unvaccinated, a variant like Delta can and will spread quickly and become the dominant strain."
Vermilion County, ILwhporadio.com

Vermilion County Covid 19 update 7/14/21

We are reporting 2 new cases (one resident in their 70s, and one in their 60s), and 2 released, which brings us to a total of 10,116 positive cases. We are saddened to report four additional COVID-related deaths – a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 80s. Our sympathies go out to their families and friends. We have lost a total of 153 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since this pandemic began.
Missouri StateLinn County Leader

Linn County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; Missouri cases surge 49.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 49.4% as 9,926 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,646 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Lancaster County, NEKSNB Local4

First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting the first death related to the Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County. LLCHD said it was a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized. She was fully vaccinated, but according to Scott Holmes with the Environmental Health Division, she had underlying conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant (B.1617).
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Four additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County Friday for cumulative total of 4,731; no cases of Delta variant reported as of yet in the county

Mower County logged 4,599 confirmed and 132 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 4,731 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of four from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Trish Blaser from Mower County Health and Human Services reported that there are currently approximately 21 active COVID-19 cases in the county, and she added that no cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in the county at this time. Health officials stated that 42,992 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 597,700 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy