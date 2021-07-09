Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

1 acre brush fire contained within 30 minutes in Tujunga

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKLs9_0asVPb8O00
Photo courtesy of LAFD , Flickr ( CC BY-ND 2.0 )

Firefighters contained a one-acre brush fire that was burning uphill in Tujunga Friday.

The fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. in medium brush with light wind in the 11500 block of Mount Gleason Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent a full first-alarm brush assignment to assist city firefighters, and the fire was contained in about 30 minutes, officials said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

