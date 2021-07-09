Cancel
Cesaro vs. Rollins, Nakamura vs. Corbin Set for WWE Smackdown

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this a preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown? Or is it a preview for every episode of Smackdown for the past six weeks? Despite the fact that we've seen these matches over and over and over and over and over again recently, the two advertised bouts for Smackdown tonight are Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin. Rollins still takes issue with Cesaro for… what are they feuding over again? And Corbin is depressed after Nakamura and his bad guitar-playing friend, Rick Boogs, stole his plastic crown, which was apparently tied to financial investments that have ruined the former Ratings King of Friday Nights. Will they finally settle their differences now? Why should they when they can still squeeze another 12-15 matches out of this feud?

