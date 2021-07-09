A former Half-Life designer is showing off prototypes and rejected bloodbaths

I am convinced I’m simply living in a time warp because some how, some way, it has been 5 years since Featherweight Games launched their colorful endless runner Rodeo Stampede. And while that game is currently celebrating that anniversary with a special in-game event, Featherweight has also reached out to talk more about what else they’ve been doing for the past 5 years besides supporting Rodeo Stampede with a near constant flow of updates. The answer to that is a new game called Botworld Adventure, and its elevator pitch is that it takes inspiration from both Pokemon and World of Warcraft where you’ll have a massive world to explore and gather resources in order to build and upgrade your stable of bots that you can then command in arena battles against other peoples’ bots.