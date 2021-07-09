Cancel
Video Games

A former Half-Life designer is showing off prototypes and rejected bloodbaths

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always grand to get a peek behind the gamedev curtain at things that might have been. Former Half-Life level designer Brett Johnson has been digging through his old work, and his memories, to share some early Half-Life prototypes and some ideas that never came to be. Would Half-Life have been a classic if it had gotten the name "Belly Of The Beast"? I dunno, doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well, does it?

