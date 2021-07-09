Cancel
Oklahoma storyteller DWe Williams presents “Animals Tell the Tales” at virtual summer reading program

By Editorials
stillwaterliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next all-ages virtual performance of the Stillwater Public Library’s “NEA Virtual Summer Reading 2021: Tails and Tales” will feature storytelling by DWe Williams. The program will take place via Facebook Live on Tuesday, July 13, at 2 p.m. The show, “Animals Tell the Tales,” will also be recorded and can be viewed on the library’s YouTube channel for one week following the program.

#Animals#Oklahoman#Storytellers#African#Nea
