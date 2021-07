In this post, we are going to talk about how to edit KML files in Windows 11/ 10. A KML file, an acronym for Keyhole Markup Language, is a file that is used to store geographical data including location data, image overlays, annotations, and more. This format is natively used in Google Earth service and some other GPS programs. It basically contains waypoints, routes, and tracks data. In this article, we are going to discuss how you can edit KML files on your Windows 11/10 PC.