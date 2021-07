Two girls who were residents at Saint Francis Ministries west of Salina were arrested Monday night on requested charges that include attempted second degree murder. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who were residents at Saint Francis Ministries, 5097 W. Cloud Street, grabbed a bag of personal items and clothing and ran out the door of one of the facility's buildings. The incident occurred shortly before 6:40 p.m. Monday.