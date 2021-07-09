Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. Paul Tonko and the 'Invest in America Act,' which focuses on traditional infrastructure

By Susan Arbetter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, the White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced a framework for a deal on infrastructure. That deal is still being hammered out. In the meantime, the House of Representatives last week voted to approved the “Invest in America Act," a $715 billion transportation and water infrastructure bill, which focuses on traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges, transit, rail and drinking water.

Paul Tonko
#Infrastructure#America#The White House#Democratic#Senate
Infrastructure Construction
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. House of Representatives
White House
Troy, NYWRGB

Congressman Tonko in Capital Region for infrastructure week

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Paul Tonko was touring the Capital Region as part of infrastructure week. On Thursday, visited 2 major local infrastructure projects that are advancing in Congress. The first of these today was in Troy where the congressman showcased designs for a multi- modal connectivity project on...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden promotes plan to invest in 'human infrastructure'

President Biden traveled to Crystal Lake, Ill. to promote his administration's plan to "Build Back Better" and invest in "human infrastructure" in a separate package than the bipartisan agreement in Congress. The president called for investments in education, nationwide broadband and climate policies.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

The INVEST in America Act reeks. The rail policy portion smells the worst

Congressional Republicans continue to push for compromise on matters of infrastructure and transportation, ranging from President Biden’s public works plan to the more narrowly tailored surface transportation reauthorization bills in both the U.S. House and Senate. With very few exceptions, congressional Democrats continue to pursue a deeply partisan approach riddled with narrow pet priorities.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House summons labor and business groups to talk infrastructure

Biden administration officials are inviting labor and business groups to the White House on Friday to strategize on how to pass the $579 bipartisan infrastructure deal, according to an administration official. Why it matters: By welcoming groups as disparate as the Chamber of Commerce and the Ironworkers, top White House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Cornyn Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Increase Voting Access For Military Voters

Military voters have voted at a 15 percent lower rate than the general population since 2014 WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today introduced bipartisan legislation that would make it easier for our servicemembers to vote. The Reducing Barriers for Military Voters Act would establish a secure electronic voting system for active duty servicemembers stationed in hazardous duty zones or rotational deployments. Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of left-leaning organizations are asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a new vote this month on Democrats' sweeping voting and elections bill, a top priority for the party that Republicans blocked from debate last month. In a letter sent to the New York Democrat...
Congress & Courtswamc.org

Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko

America is heading toward its 250th birthday after some rocky years. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded July 2.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

America needs For the People Act

Kentucky's two U.S. senators, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, must help us get the For the People Act passed and signed into law. This bill would strengthen our voting, elections, campaign finance and ethics laws. Its reforms have passed in red, blue and purple states and municipalities, often with bipartisan support. They are tried and true.
Congress & Courtsnystateofpolitics.com

Rep. Paul Tonko bill aimed at combatting addiction

A bill introduced Friday by Rep. Paul Tonko is aimed at fighting a surge in addiction cases across the country amid the physical and emotional stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure, which has Republican backing as well as support in the U.S. Senate, would boost funding for addiction prevention,...

