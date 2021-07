Three Atlanta residents have been arrested after a disturbing video went viral which allegedly showed them harassing and abusing a 12 year-old boy. According to 11 Alive News, family members hit the boy and cut the word “GAY” into his head on Instagram Live last month. According to Fox 5, one person also said on camera, “You still doing gay shit. You think I cut this in your head for no reason?” After the video went viral, police tracked down those involved. Brittney Monique Mills, 35, Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, and Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, were charged with cruelty to children.