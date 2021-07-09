Cancel
White Center, WA

Devastating July 5 White Center fire reclassified as arson

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
On Friday morning, July 9, 2021, the devastating July 5 fire in downtown White Center was reclassified as an arson.

Originally, investigators said that the 2-alarm fire that destroyed or damaged eight businesses was most likely caused by an electrical issue in the basement of The Lumber Yard Bar.

But a sign posted to the front door of the burned-out, boarded up business and shared on their Instagram page Friday says it was an arson.

“This most likely is also a hate crime,” owners of the Lumber Yard said. “What these individuals did not only impacted the LGBTQI community it destroyed 7 other businesses that reflect the diversity of our neighborhood White Center. (Not so white and not so center)”

Tipsters with any information about the fire are being urged to call 1-800-55-ARSON. A $10,000 reward is being offered.

Read our previous coverage here.

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
