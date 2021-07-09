Cancel
Kettering, OH

Kettering man indicted in child sex abuse case also accused of giving girl drugs

By Jen Balduf, , Staff Writer
Dayton Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 47-year-old Kettering man indicted Friday is accused of sexually abusing a girl and giving her drugs. An arrest warrant was issued for Brian K. Coons who is scheduled to be arraigned July 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; two counts of corrupting another with drugs; two counts of sexual battery; two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; and misdemeanor charges of public indecency and two counts of sexual imposition.

www.daytondailynews.com

