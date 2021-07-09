Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIMBALL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.