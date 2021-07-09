Cancel
Logan County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LOGAN COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of North Sterling Reservoir, or 17 miles northwest of Sterling, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Iliff, North Sterling Reservoir, Proctor and Padroni. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

