Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MCKINLEY AND CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Torreon Navajo Mission, or 21 miles southwest of Cuba, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Torreon Navajo Mission.