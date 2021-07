If you're an eligible parent, you should expect to get your first child tax credit payment tomorrow through direct deposit or on the way in the mail. If you meet all the requirements to get the full payment, you could get $300 for each kid under 6 years old and $250 for each kid between ages 6 and 17. Those payments will arrive monthly until December, with the rest of the money arriving with your 2022 tax refund. If you'd rather wait to get your money in one lump sum next year, you can opt out of the monthly payment program.