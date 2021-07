It's not overcast this along the Front Range this week, it's wildfire smoke. How long will it be sticking around?. You may have noticed you can't see the Rocky Mountains to the west, and have probably spotted the bright red sun at sunset. It's because of wildfires burning mostly in other states creating a heavy haze over Colorado. The National Weather Service said that the Front Range is under a 'plume' of smoke from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho and Oregon. CBS4 reported that additionally, the Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat is currently over 3,000 acres and is zero-percent contained.