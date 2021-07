Aniplex, the company responsible for the editing and distribution of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, has shown the first trailer full of the second season of the series. The one that is already one of the most successful manganime of the decade, with sales records for its comic in Japan during 2020, will arrive in Spain with its first season by Selecta Vision, but what about the second season? Let’s get to know all details confirmed.