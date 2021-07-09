Cancel
Laguna Beach, CA

It’s All Good: Cozy Mecca for Artisanal Homewares Opens on Ocean Avenue

By Guest Contributor
lagunabeachindy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal shopping mavens rely on a handful of shops as their mainstays for gifts, tasteful home goods, chic fashions, and sumptuous bedding. A newcomer on the 300 block of Ocean Avenue offers all these, plus witty banter, an optional current events update, thoughtful service, and stories of the makers behind the goods it offers. Good Together House at 311 Ocean Ave. is arranged like the well-appointed home of a friend with great taste and a sense of humor. The exterior flower boxes are a preview of the garden section inside the front door. New and vintage kitchen and dining goods populate the next section, which, naturally, includes a miniature ceramic pitcher shaped like a goat’s head. The living room area is stocked with art, throw pillows, ceramics, and a few handcrafted furniture pieces. By the time one reaches the bedroom zone in the back, it’s clear this store is the creation of proprietors who relish putting together a cozy but sophisticated home.

