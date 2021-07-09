Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Releases on PS5 and PS4 as a Console Exclusive Next Month, Will Also Launch on PlayStation Plus

PlayStation LifeStyle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter’s Arena: Legends will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next month as a console exclusive, the same day it comes out of Early Access on Steam. The game will also launch as one of August’s free PS Plus games, part of the PlayStation Plus Instant Games Collection.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Blog#Ps4#Game Console#Consoles#Early Access On Steam#Ps Plus#Pvp Pve#Battle Royale#Hunters#Quickstep#Playstation Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamescodelist.biz

PlayStation Plus: July’s free PS5 and PS4 games are available today

The most awaited moment of the month by all PlayStation Plus subscribers has finally arrived: starting today 6 July it is possible to download three new games for free for the PlayStation home platforms. Let’s find out together which ones! Later today, the Instant Game Collection for subscribers will welcome Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), and the all-new PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale Innocence (PS4 edition not included), which debuts on the market today. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 launched in 2018 (prior to Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War) marking a revolution for the series, since it lacks a single-player campaign and first introduced the battle royale. WWE 2K Battlegrounds represents a super-deformed interpretation of the sport-show par excellence, wrestling, proud as it is of its exaggerated gameplay and caricatured tones. A Plague Tale Innocence for PS5 instead allows you to experience the adventure of Amica and Hugo in a medieval France brought to its knees by the plague at 4K resolution and 60fps. All three free PlayStation Plus games for July will be available for download until Monday, August 2nd. We would also like to point out that one of the free games of June is still available, namely Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, also destined to remain in the selection until 2 August.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Ranked Arenas are coming to Apex Legends next season

Apex Legends' new 3v3 Arenas mode has already established itself as a really bloody good alternative to battle royale. But now that we've all warmed up, Respawn is ready to put us to the test by introducing a ranked queue for Arenas. Introduced earlier this season, Arenas boils Apex down...
Video Gamespsu.com

RWBY: Arrowfell Set To Release On PS5 And PS4 In 2022

RWBY: Arrowfell is a stylish looking side-scrolling action adventure game from WayForward, and we can expect to see it launch onto PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The announcement was made today (July 9) during RoosterTeeth’sd RTX at Home event, which also showcased a brand new trailer for the game, that included a good looking albeit brief look at gameplay.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Will Be Free For PS Plus Subscribers

We already know which game will be gifted to PlayStation Plus subscribers in August. It will be the battle royale title Hunter’s Arena: Legends – a PvP and PvE game set in ancient Asia. The trend of battle royale shooters may have already subsided slightly, but martial arts battle royale games are yet to come. In addition to the promising Naraka: Bladepoint, you will now be able to hit your opponents in the fighting game Hunter’s Arena: Legends.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Hunter's Arena: Legends Crossplay?

Is Hunter's Arena: Legends crossplay compatible? Cross-platform play is the new hotness in gaming, especially when combined with a battle royale such as Hunter's Arena: Legends, but it's never guaranteed a game will be able to swing crossplay. Offering crossplay is tricky, as it requires the acquiescence of all the platform holders involved, and Sony and Microsoft don't always play well together. Here's what we know about Hunter's Arena: Legends' crossplay capabilities.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hand-Drawn RPG Tails Of Iron Launches September 17 For PS5, PS4

Odd Bug Studio and United Label have announced that Tails of Iron will launch on September 17 for PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Featuring hand-drawn visuals, Tails of Iron is set in a war-ridden land where you’re a rat — but not just any rat, you’re Redgi, heir to the rat throne — on a quest to battle the nefarious Frog Clan and free your broken Kingdom from the resident Big Bad, Greenwart.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Censored on PlayStation Consoles

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! has been censored on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, altering the color of blood in one major scene. In a blog post on the day of the game’s launch, developers Team Salvanto, discussing how some would have concerns the game’s horror scenes would be censored on console.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Features Detailed

After the dust has died down following its official reveal, Battlefield 2042 has provided details on whether crossplay will be featured in the game and how it will work. Crossplay is a feature that many gaming fans expect to be part of titles with a heavy multiplayer focus, so with Battlefield 2042 being entirely online, the pressure is truly on.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut to Launch in August 2021 on PS4, PS5

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Tsushima was one of the major hits of the PlayStation 4 library in 2020. Moving the game across to the PlayStation 5 and giving a much rich experience to newcomers of the game, a Director’s Cut version for both the PS4 and PS5 is in the works. Overnight, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced this edition will be available digitally and physically from 20 August 2021.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

PlayStation Store: the new discounts on PS4 and PS5 games are underway

The PlayStation Store mid-year discounts end in just a few hours – if you’ve spotted something interesting, hurry up before it’s too late – but Sony never lets its players run out of offers, and has already kicked off a new series. discounts on your digital store. Technically, the new PlayStation Store offers are not yet accessible through a dedicated banner (it should appear later today), but they are already regularly active for all players. Through a quick search, we discovered that among the new games at a reduced price include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY 9.99 euros (this year it will receive the free update to PS5 ), No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 for 29.99 euros (24.99 euros for Plus subscribers), DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 for 32.99 euros, The Last of Us Remastered, God of War 3 Remastered, Ratchet & Clank 2016 and Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection for 9.99 euro each, The Last of Us: Left Behind stand-alone for 4.99 euro, Metro Redux (includes 2033 and Last Light) for 4.49 euro, Shadow of the Colossus for € 19.99, A Way Out for € 8.99, Little Nightmares for € 4.99, Persona 5 for € 17.99, Bioshock Remastered for € 14.99, Code Vein for € 14.69 and many games in the Resident Evil series: the fourth, fifth and sixth chapters are offered for € 7.99 each, while Code: Veronica X can be purchased for € 5.99. Resident Evil 7 costs € 9.99, while Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes are offered for € 15.99 and € 19.79, respectively. The promotion banner will also appear in the PlayStation Store in the next few hours. Meanwhile, you can already take advantage of it bearing in mind that these offers will be active until Thursday 22 July.Update 12:10 – The PlayStation Store has been updated by introducing the category dedicated to the new promotion, which is called “The planet of discounts” and offers cuts up to 75%. Consult the complete selection at this address.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Praey For The Gods Rated For PS4 and PS5, Release Date Coming Soon

Praey for the Gods is an upcoming action game that is inspired by Shadow of the Colossus. It has been rated in Taiwan for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and PC. This game was originally announced as part of a Kickstarter that targeted PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was released as part of an early access game on PC. The developers were planning to launch version 1.0 of the game on PC in early 2021, and it would also get ported to consoles along with the final release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy