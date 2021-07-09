Cancel
Elgin, OR

Elgin Lions to sponsor vaccination clinic, lottery

By CARLOS FUENTES The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 8 days ago

ELGIN — The Elgin Lions Club is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Elgin Community Center on Tuesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, there is a cash incentive — anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 who has received their full vaccination will be eligible to enter a $100 lottery.

According to Jared Rogers, secretary of the Elgin Lions Club, the idea to offer an incentive was brought up because of the drop in vaccination rates.

“We saw that the vaccination rate has gone down, and not a lot of the younger people out here are getting it,” Rogers said. “We just want to start a dialogue between children and their parents. We want them to inform themselves and do research about the vaccine and the facts.”

The Center for Human Development will be administering the vaccines. Prior registration is not necessary.

The lottery winner will likely be announced by Wednesday, July 14, according to Rogers. Anyone can receive a vaccine at the clinic, although lottery participants must live in Elgin or the immediate surrounding area.

“We don’t know how many people are going to show up, so we might just announce it right after the clinic, but we don’t know yet,” Rogers said. “We want people to come. It doesn’t matter how young they are. A vaccine could still save a life.”

Only 35% of Union County residents are vaccinated. To help avoid another outbreak, particularly in light of the Oregon COVID-19 restrictions being dropped, the Elgin Lions hope to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“People are making this a political thing, but we’re not a political group,” Rogers said. “We just want to encourage people to get educated.”

The Elgin Lions will be hosting another vaccine clinic and lottery on Monday, Aug. 10. According to Rogers, the club might hold more lotteries if there is a strong turnout on July 13.

