Captain Wizard Comics #1, published by Croydon Publishing Co in 1946, might just be the strangest Golden Age comic book that I've ever read — and I've read a lot of them. I can barely imagine what comic readers of 1946 must have thought of the bizarre cover-featured story drawn by artist Jack Alderman in this issue, but the opening scene which shows that the weather is raining literal cats and dogs only reveals the smallest hint about how weird this is going to get. There's a copy of this uniquely strange Golden Age Comic book, Captain Wizard Comics #1 (1946) CGC FN+ 6.5 Cream to off-white pages in this week's 2021 July 11-12 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122128 from Heritage Auctions.