Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man That Shot at Police During a Chase Turns Himself In

By Luke Matsik
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 7 days ago
19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, a Lubbock man who was previously wanted for shooting at a police officer during a chase, has turned himself in to police. The original incident happened at around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, January 18th. Lubbock Police received reports of a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When an officer arrived at the scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic.

