Ottawa County honors local two-time Olympian

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials named today Jacob Wukie Day, after the two-time Olympic archer from Fremont, Ohio. “This is just an incredible opportunity to have one of our own to be representing us at this level. I mean what an honor that is,” says Donald Douglas, President of the Ottawa County Commission. “We made that proclamation and dedicated the day to him... We look forward to his accomplishment and all he can do and bring home. We are behind him one-hundred percent.”