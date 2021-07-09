Cancel
Minnesota State

Report: Minnesota Transfer Marcus Carr 'Working' On Visiting Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 7 days ago

(Photo of Marcus Carr: Harrison Barden - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it pertains to the recruitment of former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, Louisville appears to one of the schools that is separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

According to a report Friday from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Carr 'plans to visit Texas next week', but that he is also 'working on a visit to Louisville'. Kansas and Kentucky are the two other programs that round out his recently reported top schools, but Rothstein merely describes them as "in the mix".

Back in mid-March, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt junior point guard entered the transfer portal, then declared for the 2021 NBA Draft two weeks later. He did not sign an agent, leaving open the potential to return to college. Following the Draft Combine, he withdrew his name from the draft process.

The Toronto, Ontario native was one of the lone bright spots on a mediocre Golden Gophers team last season. Starting all 29 games, Carr averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He was named First Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press, and was a Bob Cousy Award top ten candidate.

Louisville has signed three transfers so far this offseason: Miami forward Matt Cross, Marshall guard Jarrod West, and Florida guard Noah Locke. Taking into account high school signees guard/forward Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler, and JUCO guard El Ellis, the Cardinals will have six new faces on the 2021-22 roster.

On the other side of that coin, a fair amount of players have departed the Cardinals. Guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson declared for the 2021 NBA Draft; guard Josh Nickelberry, forward Quinn Slazinski and forward Aidan Igiehon entered the portal; and guard Charles Minlend graduated. As a result, the program still has two open scholarships for next season.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

What Sydney Curry Brings to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a busy offseason for the Louisville men's basketball program. To make up for the influx of players departing due to the NBA, transfer portal of graduation, the Cardinals brought in six high quality newcomers. Even with the talent arriving and talent remaining, there were...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

2021 MLB Draft | Louisville Baseball Recap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is now officially in the books. Although it had been reduced to 20 rounds long as opposed to the normal 40 due to budget shortfalls caused by COVID-19, the draft still had a heavy Louisville presence. In total, seven...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Football Officially Announces Addition of Brock Domann, Trey Franklin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Quarterback Brock Domann and cornerback Trey Franklin have signed at the University of Louisville, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced on Tuesday. Domann, a 6-1, 225-pound signal caller, saw action in seven games last season at Independence Community College, completing 108 of his 190 passes and 10 touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention. Domann will have three years of eligibility remaining at Louisville.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Henry Davis Talks Going No. 1 Overall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Sunday night, catcher Henry Davis made Louisville history. The junior from Bedford, N.Y. was taken at No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft, becoming the first Cardinal in program history to be taken with the top pick in the MLB Draft.
NFLPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Provides Team Summer Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Speaking to the media for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield provided a wide array of updates surrounding the program. He discussed the recent updates regarding NIL, the recent hiring of recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges, how several position groups...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville Adds Home-And-Home Series with DePaul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added a home-and-home series with DePaul, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The series will start with a home game at the KFC Yum! Center for the upcoming 2021-22 season, with a road game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. taking place in 2022-23. Dates were not announced for either contest.

