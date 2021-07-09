Report: Minnesota Transfer Marcus Carr 'Working' On Visiting Louisville

(Photo of Marcus Carr: Harrison Barden - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it pertains to the recruitment of former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, Louisville appears to one of the schools that is separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

According to a report Friday from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Carr 'plans to visit Texas next week', but that he is also 'working on a visit to Louisville'. Kansas and Kentucky are the two other programs that round out his recently reported top schools, but Rothstein merely describes them as "in the mix".

Back in mid-March, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt junior point guard entered the transfer portal, then declared for the 2021 NBA Draft two weeks later. He did not sign an agent, leaving open the potential to return to college. Following the Draft Combine, he withdrew his name from the draft process.

The Toronto, Ontario native was one of the lone bright spots on a mediocre Golden Gophers team last season. Starting all 29 games, Carr averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He was named First Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press, and was a Bob Cousy Award top ten candidate.

Louisville has signed three transfers so far this offseason: Miami forward Matt Cross, Marshall guard Jarrod West, and Florida guard Noah Locke. Taking into account high school signees guard/forward Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler, and JUCO guard El Ellis, the Cardinals will have six new faces on the 2021-22 roster.

On the other side of that coin, a fair amount of players have departed the Cardinals. Guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson declared for the 2021 NBA Draft; guard Josh Nickelberry, forward Quinn Slazinski and forward Aidan Igiehon entered the portal; and guard Charles Minlend graduated. As a result, the program still has two open scholarships for next season.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp