Corpus Christi, TX

TikTok and Twitter users react to Yolanda Saldívar possibly being released in 2025

By Priscilla Aguirre
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Quintanilla fans aren't happy with the possibility of her killer, Yolanda Saldívar, being released in 2025. On March 31, 1995, Saldívar murdered the beloved Tejano star in Corpus Christi. At the time of her death, Quintanilla was a 23-year-old rising queen who was changing the Tejano music industry. Saldívar's...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

