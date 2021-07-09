Review: MARIO GOLF: SUPER RUSH Is Fun with Friends

Let’s talk about the single-player experience first. The first thing that you’ll probably want to do when loading up Mario Golf: Super Rush is start off the Golf Adventure mode. This is a small campaign where your Mii starts out as a Rookie golfer and you’ll play through the various kinds of golf modes available and rise through the ranks. As you level up, you’ll be able to increase stats to fit your play style and improve your drive distance, control, spin, speed for running on the course in certain modes, and more. It’s not super exciting, but it is very helpful and is essentially a more fun tutorial. It works well overall, but don’t look for a fantastic story.