Chrysler's Mystery EV Concept Looks Ready For Sale

Chrysler isn't doing too well. According to its website, it sells the Chrysler Pacifica, the Voyager (which is same as the Pacifica), and the ancient 300 sedan. The brand has failed to capture the imagination of the buying public lately, but despite this, Stellantis is giving the company another decade to prove that it's worth keeping alive. The global conglomerate has said that it is eager to help Chrysler see success and a prosperous future, though many of the brand's past concept cars have never become more than that. That could change as Stellantis has now shown off a new Chrysler EV concept that looks good enough to hit the streets today.