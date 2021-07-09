Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dustin Poirier expects to submit Conor McGregor at UFC 264

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Conor McGregor again at UFC 264, but this time will do so by submission. Back at UFC 257 in January on Fight Island, Poirier scored a second-round TKO over McGregor, and immediately after the fight, they agreed to do a trilogy. The trilogy match will happen on Saturday night at UFC 264 and “The Diamond” is confident he will get his hand raised and says he sees himself submitting the Irishman.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tko#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier responds to middleweight challenge from Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has responded after receiving a middleweight challenge from fellow UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Poirier (28-6 MMA) emerged victorious in his rubber match against Conor McGregor at last Saturday’s UFC 264 event and is now expected to be the first man to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
UFCFox News

David Chao, MD: McGregor admission could lead to more trouble

It makes sense why MMA fighter Conor McGregor broke his leg so easily during UFC 264. The fighter now claims that he had stress fractures in his leg prior to the fight on July 10, which helps his legacy but could land him in trouble with the Nevada Athletic Commission.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor drops two spots in official lightweight rankings following UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has dropped two spots in the promotion’s official lightweight rankings following his TKO loss at UFC 264. McGregor broke his leg and lost via first-round doctor stoppage to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. It was the Irishman’s second straight loss following a prior TKO defeat to Poirier in January at UFC 257 and his third loss in his last four fights overall. Now that the event is over and the new media rankings are in, McGregor has been docked for his poor form as of late, as he slipped two spots in the rankings all the way down to No. 7.
UFCFanSided

Dustin Poirier accepts Nate Diaz’s 185-pound fight Twitter call out

Dustin Poirier doesn’t seem to have forgotten the fight with Nate Diaz that fell through. Coming off his victory in the trilogy bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier appears likely to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next. But Poirier got an interesting challenge thrown his way on social media.
UFCPosted by
The Spun

UFC World Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Injury Admission

UFC superstar Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which ended the fight early due to a doctor’s stoppage. But in the days that followed, McGregor and members of his camp have made interesting admissions about his health going into the fight. In a recent...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends Dustin Poirier the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace along with a hand-written message: “Good always beats evil”

Jake Paul sent Dustin Poirier the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace along with a hand-written message, writing to Poirier “good always beats evil.”. Paul offered up Poirier the $100,000 necklace after he defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 264 last Saturday night. “The Diamond” replied to Paul on social media affirmatively that he wanted the necklace, and it appears as though “The Problem Child” is now making good on his word and sending Poirier the chain. Taking to his social media on Thursday, Paul shared an image of the necklace along with a hand-written note to Poirier and his wife Jolie following their big victory over McGregor last weekend.
UFC411mania.com

411 Lightweight MMA Rankings: Dustin Poirier, Pitbull Freire, More

Lightweight Division (155 lbs) 1) Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) – vs. Conor McGregor – Win via TKO (doctor stoppage) – UFC 264 – July 10, 2021. – vs. Conor McGregor – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 257 – January 24, 2021. – vs. Dan Hooker – Win via...
UFCchatsports.com

Paul Felder blasts Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 post-fight antics: ‘Leave those things out of your mouth or get the hell out of the octagon’

Add Paul Felder to the list of people that weren’t happy with Conor McGregor’s behavior following his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. Following his first-round TKO loss due to a doctor’s stoppage when his tibia broke at the end of the opening round, McGregor continued to take shots at Poirier—mentioning his wife to boot—while the former interim champion also claimed that McGregor said he was going to “murder” him.
UFCchatsports.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov Speaks on Conor McGregor: “This Guy is Finished”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Irish people. After Conor McGregor‘s UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier via doctor’s stoppage TKO, a rival of the Irishman was not shy with his words. Khabib Nurmagomedov, former undefeated lightweight champion, recently said that McGregor will not return to the championship scene.
UFCpunditarena.com

Paul Felder rips into Conor McGregor for post-fight antics

“Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon!”. Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder has torn into Conor McGregor for his comments after his defeat to Dustin Poirier in last weekend’s trilogy fight. Felder, who has exchanged words with McGregor in the past, was...
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 264 – It was Dustin Poirier’s night, but don’t expect Conor McGregor to fade away

Conor McGregor was sitting and leaning against the cage, chest heaving. His face was bruised, blood streaming from his left ear. He was a beaten man. “Doctor’s stoppage! Doctor’s stoppage!” he yelled toward the center of the cage, trying to make a face-saving insistence that the cageside doctor had ended the main event of UFC 264, not Dustin Poirier. And while it’s true that referee Herb Dean had waved off the bout at the end of Round 1 because McGregor had suffered an injury to his left leg in the final moments before the horn, this would be one time when the starry Irishman would not control the narrative. He had taken a beating.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Photo | Floyd Mayweather trolls Conor McGregor following broken leg at UFC 264

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather trolled former opponent Conor McGregor following the broken leg he suffered in the main event of UFC 264. McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view card. The Irishman apparently had a pre-existing injury coming into the bout, according to his coach John Kavanagh, and whatever it was, it appeared to be re-aggravated during the fight when McGregor’s kick was blocked by Poirier’s elbow. Not long after that, McGregor collapsed and then got finished. The stoppage has been made into a meme by plenty of fans and now even Mayweather is taking part in the fun, as he took to his social media to poke fun at his former rival.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes “something superior” caused Conor McGregor’s leg to snap at UFC 264

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that “something superior” caused Conor McGregor’s leg to snap at UFC 264. McGregor suffered the injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier which headlined last Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The Irishman broke his leg near the end of the first round, which caused him to lose the fight via TKO (doctor stoppage). According to McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh, he had a pre-existing injury that he suffered during training camp that could have led to the injury. But if you ask Nurmagomedov, the reason that McGregor’s leg broke is due to something superior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy