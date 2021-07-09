Dustin Poirier expects to submit Conor McGregor at UFC 264
Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Conor McGregor again at UFC 264, but this time will do so by submission. Back at UFC 257 in January on Fight Island, Poirier scored a second-round TKO over McGregor, and immediately after the fight, they agreed to do a trilogy. The trilogy match will happen on Saturday night at UFC 264 and “The Diamond” is confident he will get his hand raised and says he sees himself submitting the Irishman.www.bjpenn.com
