This Rare Zelda Game Just Set A New World Record

By Jessica Reyes
 6 days ago
Heritage Auctions just sold a rare edition of "The Legend of Zelda" for an unprecedented amount of money. This NES cartridge of Link's first adventure finally went for a record-breaking $870,000, making it the most expensive video game ever sold. It shoots well past the previous record holder, a "Super Mario Bros." NES cartridge, which sold for $660,000. As you may recall, Heritage Auctions also facilitated that sale.

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

