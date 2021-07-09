Cancel
Escape From New York Star Recalls the Unexpected Influence J.J. Abrams Had on the Film

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker J.J. Abrams has been leaving his mark on Hollywood for more than two decades, but according to Escape from New York star Adrienne Barbeau, his impact goes back even further, as she recalled an anecdote that a young Abrams attended a test screening of the film and, based on his reaction, more footage was shot to address his concerns. Despite director John Carpenter having earned an impressive reputation by the time of the screening, he still had independent-film sensibilities, resulting in him taking the advice to heart to make the requested tweaks. Leigh Whannell is reportedly developing a reboot of Escape from New York.

