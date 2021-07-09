4-Star 2022 Georgia ATH Terian Williams Covers Opening Finals with Top 5 Schools Released

It has happened before for high school football fans, but not quite on a stage this big. Last week, The Opening paired with the Elite 11 brought together top players from around the country in a battle royale event. Those college football recruiting diehards have been waiting to see Class of 2022 defensive back/receiver/athlete Terian Williams lock up five- and four-star receivers separate from his work on the field with Johns Creek, and they got it. The 5-11, 175-pound, talent did not shy away from the competition further putting a stamp of approval on his near 50 scholarship offers.