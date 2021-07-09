Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

4-Star 2022 Georgia ATH Terian Williams Covers Opening Finals with Top 5 Schools Released

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has happened before for high school football fans, but not quite on a stage this big. Last week, The Opening paired with the Elite 11 brought together top players from around the country in a battle royale event. Those college football recruiting diehards have been waiting to see Class of 2022 defensive back/receiver/athlete Terian Williams lock up five- and four-star receivers separate from his work on the field with Johns Creek, and they got it. The 5-11, 175-pound, talent did not shy away from the competition further putting a stamp of approval on his near 50 scholarship offers.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Football#College Football#Ath#American Football#Terian#Servite#Penn State#The Blue Team#Texas Tech#Kansas State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Army
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football steals talented linebacker from Alabama and Nick Saban

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson and head coach Dan Mullen did it again. They grabbed a star player from Alabama coach Nick Saban’s backyard. Four-star linebacker Shemar James committed to Florida Sunday fresh off his official visit to Gainesville. This is the third time Robinson snagged a highly ranked linebacker from Alabama. He landed Mohamoud Diabate and Jeremiah Williams in previous cycles.
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

6-foot-7 OL Miles McVay earns Alabama offer after ‘dominating’ at camp

Miles McVay caught Nick Saban’s attention while camping at the University of Alabama Saturday and earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. McVay is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. He currently holds 14 D1 offers and is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Saban told McVay he had received an offer from the Tide in his office after camp.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
NBAACCSports.com

Louisville in the final 4 for top transfer PG Marcus Carr

It’s the middle of July, but Louisville basketball is in the running to land the top guard in the transfer portal: Marcus Carr. After testing the NBA Draft waters, Carr withdrew from the draft back on June 30. His name, however, has been in the transfer portal since March, when the 2020-21 season ended. Along with Louisville, three other programs are in the mix: Kansas, Texas and Kentucky.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star CB A.J. Harris names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star class of 2023 cornerback Aaron-Joshua (A.J.) Harris. Georgia offered a scholarship to the talented and lengthy cornerback in Feb. 2021. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 23 recruit in his class. Harris is the No. 2 corner and...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Comments On LSU’s Surprising Transfer

LSU received unfortunate news this past Monday regarding Dare Rosenthal. The senior left tackle will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this fall. The Tigers were hopeful that all five starting offensive linemen from last season would be back in the fold for the 2021 season. Obviously that won’t be the case since Rosenthal is on his way out.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama makes final 5 for No. 1 tight end recruit of 2022 class

The No. 1 tight end in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including Alabama. Jaleel Skinner named the Crimson Tide in his final five on Wednesday. Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Texas are also in the group. Out of Greer (South Carolina), Skinner is listed at 6-5,...
Wisconsin Statechatsports.com

Wisconsin football recruiting: three top targets to choose school on July 4

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!
Georgia Statewvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Adds Commitment from Georgia 4-Star RB Justin Williams

The West Virginia football program is on a recruiting roll as for the third time in the last 14 days, they’ve gotten a commitment from a highly rated player. Monday afternoon, 4-star running back Justin Williams announced that he was committing to West Virginia. Williams is from East Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia and is rated by Rivals as one of the Top 200 overall players in the Class of 2022.
California Statechatsports.com

Clemson among top schools for California 4-star DL

With the high school season inching closer, many of the nation’s top prospects are finalizing their top schools. Rancho Santa Margarita (CA.) Santa Margarita Catholic 2022 four-star DL Hero Kanu released his personal top-9 list on Friday morning. His top group featured Clemson, along with Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas,...
Alabama StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama WR target opens up recruitment

As we patiently wait for the start of the football season, there is one item that helps us all keep our sanity: recruiting. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program, and a school’s status with a young kid can change at a moment’s notice. Just take Alabama wide receiver target Kobe Prentice for example. The Calera, Ala. native de-committed from Maryland late Tuesday afternoon, opening his recruitment back up in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy