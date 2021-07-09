Cancel
Las Vegas Lights FC Sign 19-Year-Old Mexican Youth International Bruce El-Mesmari

By Vegas News
vegasnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Lights FC announced today the signing of Mexican youth international Bruce El-Mesmari, pending league and federation approval. The 19-year-old winger signs with Las Vegas after shining in the youth system of C.F. Pachuca of Liga MX, where he was a fixture in their youth club since the age of 13. El-Mesmari helped win several trophies for Pachuca, earning a U-15 league championship, U-15 LIGA MX International tournament championship, U-17 league runner-up and U-20 league runner-up.

