Las Vegas Entertainment Making a Comeback

THE BEVERLY THEATER IS COMING TO DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS: Plans have been revealed for The Beverly Theater, a new independent film house and performance theater set to debut in. downtown Las Vegas in mid-2022. The Lucy, The Writer’s Block, and the fully funded theater, which breaks ground this fall, fulfills a nearly $30 million commitment to the arts on 6th street by The Rogers Foundation. The Beverly Theater will host independent films, music happenings, artistic performances, literary experiences, and educational programming seven days a week. The not-for-profit venue will be perfectly situated next to the popular independent bookstore, The Writer’s Block at The Lucy. The two-story, 14,306-square-foot film house and performance theater will feature three distinct areas including the main theater, terrace, and courtyard, each designed and purposefully dialed-in to allow for unique content offerings. Additionally, The Beverly Theater will have an on-site box office, retail/concession space, fully loaded green room (affectionately named The Teddy), catering kitchen, and educational workspaces. The main theater will feature raked seating of just over 150 seats resting on a retractable platform to allow for expanded standing room capacity and convert the venue into a multi-purpose black box theater with the push of a button. Multiple lighting plots will allow the theater to be used in a variety of different ways and can be staged in multiple directions. With extraordinary emphasis on the film-watching experience, the 360-square-foot screen is coupled with a motorized cinema masking system and has been designed to maximize viewing angles from every seat in the house. Overlooking 6th Street, the terrace is strategically wired for audio and sound. Perfect for intimate performances, secondary cinema screenings, and social happenings. The courtyard provides a more intimate space ideal for book clubs, educational gatherings, reading, working, coffee-drinking and more. The Beverly Theater’s exceptional design is the work of Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. Bringing the theater to life as general contractor will be Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Grand Canyon Development Partners will manage the construction process on behalf of the Foundation. The brainchild of namesake philanthropist Beverly Rogers, The Beverly Theater further underscores The Rogers Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts and education. The Rogers Foundation is one of the largest privately funded charitable foundations in Nevada.