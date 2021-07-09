Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Entertainment Making a Comeback

By Jacob Lasky
vegasnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article15 Months after the COVID-19 Pandemic transformed Las Vegas from an overflowing tourist hub to a desolate ghost town, the Entertainment Capital of the World is back and bigger than ever. The majority of Las Vegas establishments are operating at full capacity, which has caused an increase in visitors. Las...

vegasnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shin Lim
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Resorts International#Las Vegas Shows#Cirque Du Soleil#Vegas News#Covid#Resorts World Las Vegas#Resorts World#Huntridge Theater#The Beverly Theater#Mirage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Which Las Vegas casino has the most slot and video poker machines?

A big thank you to the 65 of you who participated in our little guessing game. We hope you had a little fun doing so. And kudos to MannyB007, Lysle Pietsch, Kevin Rough, Kevin, Diane Crosby, John Rutecki, Alohafri, Mike Scudiero, Francis Romano, Vegas Vic, Dachuda, Loyd Vegas, dblund, and jonanderson for the correct answer.
Lifestylenetworkinvegas.com

MGM to hold vaccine clinic in Park MGM Casino, with prizes for Kids!

In the latest bastardization of medicine being pushed by the evil bastards at MGM, the Resort is using their PARK MGM Casino to bribe kids as young as 12-years old into taking the experimental vaccine by offering anyone who takes the vaccine inside the Casino prizes including things like hotel packages, football and boxing tickets and all-inclusive VIP packages to Maluma and Bruno Mars concerts.
Las Vegas, NVthekoalition.com

Top 5 TV Shows Set in Las Vegas

Despite being one of the few gambling meccas around, Las Vegas also has a reputation as the world’s entertainment capital. Naturally, that stems from many musicians, comedians, and illusionists calling it home via their residencies at famous resort hotels. While discussing resorts, we should mention that Vegas is also an internationally renowned destination for such mega establishments. It is a city where tourists fight over tickets to the latest shows and a chance to snag a lucrative resort’s bonus code or two. However, when people think of entertainment and Sin City, TV shows are not usually a thing that pops to mind. Yet, Nevada’s most populous city has served as a backdrop to more than a few scripted and reality-based television series. Let us run down five famous examples.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

New dining, drinking and entertainment venue, brings ‘Las Vegas style’ to Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City will get a touch of Las Vegas glam — sans the gambling — when Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club opens at The Gateway this fall. The 21-and-older dining, drinking and entertainment venue — the first in the country — will have a restaurant, three bars, 400-square-feet of LED screens, karaoke, golf simulator rooms, foosball and shuffleboard tables.
Las Vegas, NVvegasonlyentertainment.com

Superstars to Rock Las Vegas

THE BEVERLY THEATER IS COMING TO DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS: Plans have been revealed for The Beverly Theater, a new independent film house and performance theater set to debut in. downtown Las Vegas in mid-2022. The Lucy, The Writer’s Block, and the fully funded theater, which breaks ground this fall, fulfills a nearly $30 million commitment to the arts on 6th street by The Rogers Foundation. The Beverly Theater will host independent films, music happenings, artistic performances, literary experiences, and educational programming seven days a week. The not-for-profit venue will be perfectly situated next to the popular independent bookstore, The Writer’s Block at The Lucy. The two-story, 14,306-square-foot film house and performance theater will feature three distinct areas including the main theater, terrace, and courtyard, each designed and purposefully dialed-in to allow for unique content offerings. Additionally, The Beverly Theater will have an on-site box office, retail/concession space, fully loaded green room (affectionately named The Teddy), catering kitchen, and educational workspaces. The main theater will feature raked seating of just over 150 seats resting on a retractable platform to allow for expanded standing room capacity and convert the venue into a multi-purpose black box theater with the push of a button. Multiple lighting plots will allow the theater to be used in a variety of different ways and can be staged in multiple directions. With extraordinary emphasis on the film-watching experience, the 360-square-foot screen is coupled with a motorized cinema masking system and has been designed to maximize viewing angles from every seat in the house. Overlooking 6th Street, the terrace is strategically wired for audio and sound. Perfect for intimate performances, secondary cinema screenings, and social happenings. The courtyard provides a more intimate space ideal for book clubs, educational gatherings, reading, working, coffee-drinking and more. The Beverly Theater’s exceptional design is the work of Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. Bringing the theater to life as general contractor will be Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Grand Canyon Development Partners will manage the construction process on behalf of the Foundation. The brainchild of namesake philanthropist Beverly Rogers, The Beverly Theater further underscores The Rogers Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts and education. The Rogers Foundation is one of the largest privately funded charitable foundations in Nevada.
Las Vegas, NVkfrxfm.com

The After Party In Las Vegas

Some members of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & Boyz II Men are performing in Las Vegas for a string of shows. Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Wanya Morris are set to perform at the Venetian on August 19-22. “The After Party” will be available for people to see during the summer and tickets are available through The Venetian. Joey Fatone said, “Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun. Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together.” AJ said, “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must-see!” Which boy band was your favorite? What classic songs do you want to hear them perform?
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas Renovations

Harrah’s Las Vegas recently unveiled “new” renovations to the property. Well, some of this is new but this has been an ongoing project for a few years. Hotel room renovations at Harrah’s started waaaay back in 2016 and again in 2018 with the Valley Tower. All 2,542 rooms at Harrah’s are now completely renovated.
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

English Hotel Planned for Downtown Las Vegas

We must’ve missed the memo, but it appears there are plans for an English Hotel downtown. Job postings for the English Hotel have been cropping up on popular recruitment sites. Positions describe the English Hotel as “soon to open,” and it will be located in downtown’s Arts District. It seems...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The L.A. invasion of the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas — Two halves of a split lobster tail intertwine like lovers. Both sides arch upward, balancing atop a mound of noodles tangled around bean sprouts and shards of green onion. This is the same pad Thai you can order at Kris Yenbamroong’s three Night + Market restaurants in...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Jessica Rabbit

10 things to avoid in Las Vegas

In a Skyscanner article by Richard Munassi, there is a list of ten things to avoid when visiting Las Vegas. The article is quirky and reports a handful of “traps” people may fall into. See which of these ten things you most and least agree with!
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

What makes Las Vegas' most famous water show at Bellagio run?

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For 22 years, the Bellagio water show has been dazzling visitors seven days a week, 365 days a year. And it's no small task for the maintenance crew. As tourists watch the iconic fountain put on a show every 30 minutes starting each day at noon, crews are at work behind the scenes to make sure it all happens on time and lives up to the expectation.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

$1.3M slots jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip

As Las Vegas locals and visitors prepared Sunday to be entertained by the fireworks spectacle on the Strip, one slots player prepared to figure out what to do with a million dollars. Graciela P. of Santa Clarita, California, won $1,390,165.06 after hitting the Buffalo Grand progressive jackpot Sunday night at...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

More Las Vegas shows making return to the Strip

Last week was nothing short of historic for Cirque du Soleil, MGM Resorts and the Las Vegas Strip in general. Cirque reopened its two longest-running production shows in Las Vegas after 16 months away from the Strip stage, “Mystére” at Treasure Island on June 28 and “O” at Bellagio on July 1.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nick Davies

Love and Marriage In Las Vegas

Most things you do in Vegas stay will stay there, except for those of you that get married there. Gambling and Weddings are the two most famous things that Las Vegas is known for. Many a couple have taken this quick trip to the strip to tie the knot. Las Vegas must be the first city that happy couples think of when they want to elope. You only have to count the number of Las Vegas wedding Chapels to see why that is.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Forbes

Brand New Las Vegas Mega-Resort Casino Changes The Face Of The Strip

As one of the world’s favorite tourism and vacation travel destinations, Las Vegas constantly has big, high-profile openings. But this week saw the biggest in many years. Resorts World Las Vegas is an all-new build with more than 3,500 rooms, immediately making it one of the ten biggest in a city famous for having the largest collection of the world’s largest hotels. In comparison, most recent hotel openings in the city have been renovations like the recent off-Strip Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock - read review here) and the transformation of the Monte Carlo into the Park MGM under its original ownership (MGM Resorts). In terms of new builds, the latest was last fall’s Circa with “just” 777 rooms, also well off the Strip in old Downtown Vegas (read more about Circa here).
Las Vegas, NVmultihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Community Trades for $24M

A private investor has sold the 116-unit Crystal Court in Las Vegas for $23.6 million. Avison Young brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller. The buyer financed the acquisition with a loan from Nevada State Bank, public records show. The deal marks the first time the property has changed...
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

The Top 3 Slots to Play in Las Vegas Casinos

Las Vegas is the gambling mecca of the Western world. Naturally, being the gambling capital, the best casino games can be found here. With that in mind, top casinos offer the most played games. According to data analytics, these are the top 3 slots played in trending land casinos in Las Vegas!
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Top neighborhoods to explore in Las Vegas

The perennial adult playground of the USA, Las Vegas is famous for its bright lights, dice and indulgences. But there is more to this jewel in the Nevada desert than bling and slot machines. Locals have created individual neighborhoods with cultural offerings beyond the usual Vegas tropes. Take your time...

Comments / 1

Community Policy