Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamitos, CA

USC Target QB Malachi Nelson Reveals Top Schools Ahead of July 18 Decision

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zytfL_0asVHHOI00

Malachi Nelson is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.

His accuracy and powerful arm has attracted the likes of 26 college programs all around the country; including big time programs like Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame.

Despite being only a junior in high school, Nelson's mind is made up. He will announce his college commitment on July 18.

247Sports crystal ball prediction has the Oklahoma Sooners with 100% odds of landing the Southern California product. However, Chad Simmons from On3Sports caught up with Nelson to get the full rundown on which schools will have a hat on his table in two short weeks.

"Right now I'm not really sure on everybody that will be down there, but Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, LSU, Georgia. Will see who makes the cut."

Nelson, the Los Alamitos, Calif., prospect threw for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns on 85-of-115 passing, only throwing four interceptions in 2020. He was also named the 2020-2021 California Gatorade Player of the Year.

6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback told All Trojans back in June that he is in contact with "pretty much everyone on the whole [USC] staff." However, the Trojans brought in two top ranked QB's in the 2021 class, Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart, which could be a discouraging factor for Nelson.

----

You may also like:

USC QB Commit Devin Brown: Ranks No. 16 for 2022 QB Rankings

USC Commit Domani Jackson: Talks Alabama Visit 'It Opened My Eyes'

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Comments / 0

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
400
Followers
380
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Los Alamitos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Usc Target#Notre Dame#The Oklahoma Sooners#Lsu#Usc Qb#Qb Rankings#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Drake London Poised for 'Monstrous' Season With USC Trojans

Drake London and Bru McCoy are poised for a big 2021 season with the USC Trojans. The pair was named to Pro Football Focus' Top-10 wide receiver duos list at No. 8 overall. London and McCoy are the only combo from the Pac-12 to make PFF's rankings. "London looks poised...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Four-Star OL Addison Nichols Announces Top Three Schools

Despite the Trojans strong efforts to campaign for 2022 four-star offensive lineman Addison Nichols, the Georgia native has eliminated USC from the mix. Hayes Fawcett of On3Recruits announced that Nichols final three schools are Tennessee, Ohio State and North Carolina. Nichols also took to social media and revealed that the...
Corona, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

LOOK: Korey Foreman Unveils USC Jersey

The Korey Foreman era at USC begins. Foreman posted a photo on social media alongside freshman tight end Michael Trigg and freshman linebacker Raejson Davis. The nations No. 1 overall recruit will sport jersey No. 0 this season, while Trigg will wear No. 8 and Davis will wear No. 9.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Commit Domani Jackson Named Top-10 Cornerback

SI All-American released their top-10 cornerback list for the 2022 class and USC commit Domani Jackson made the list. "As the 2021 football season draws near, SI All-American continues to evaluate the nation's top prospects at every position for the college football recruiting class of 2022. The first wave of the evaluations are the 'Watch List' selections, also known as SI All-American candidates, to be released throughout the month of July.
NBAPosted by
AllTrojans

WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Returns to USC after NBA Draft Withdrawal

USC forward Isaiah Mobley is back in Southern California. Last week, Mobley eliminated his name from the NBA draft pool, and announced his return to USC for another season. Following a strong 2020-21 campaign, Mobley decided to test the NBA draft waters, while retaining his ability to return to Southern California. Isaiah joined brother Evan Mobley at the NBA draft combine and impressed many with his performance.
Oregon StatePosted by
AllTrojans

Oregon Lands USC Wide Receiver Target Isaiah Sategna

Highly touted four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna's recruitment is officially closed. After taking official visits to USC and Oregon during June, Sategna committed to the Ducks over the Trojans according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Recruits. Sategna attends Fayetteville High School and is the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and No....
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Former Pac-12 CB Richard Sherman's Wife’s 911 Call Details Incident

According to public records, former Stanford cornerback Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for burglary domestic violence. Sherman was denied bail. The 33 year-old is a free-agent cornerback. He completed his third season with the San Francisco 49ers [2020]...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

NFL Expert: Kedon Slovis Could Replace Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2022

Despite having a 'sophomore slump' in 2020, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is already making 2022 NFL Draft noise. Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible released their own 2022 mock draft ahead of the fall season and included two USC players in their first round rankings. Kedon Slovis is projected to get picked at No. 9 overall, while defensive end Drake Jackson is slated for the No. 13 overall selection.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

LOOK: Rams WR Robert Woods Debuts Modern Throwback Jersey

The Los Angeles Rams debuted new uniforms ahead of the 2021 season on Tuesday. The Rams new Modern Throwback jersey celebrates the uniform worn by some of the franchise’s greatest players during some of its most memorable moments. Inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms beloved by generations of...
NBAPosted by
AllTrojans

Analyst Offers Up Bold Prediction for Evan Mobley on NBA Draft Night

On Wednesday, several NBA prospects withdrew their names from the 2021 NBA draft, including USC forward Isaiah Mobley. While Isaiah is set to return to the Galen Center next season, his brother Evan Mobley is a shoe-in to become a consensus top-three pick. However, a recent mock draft projected the 7-foot big man to fall to No. 4 overall.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Target Remains Interested in USC

C.J. Williams, four-star wide receiver from Santa Ana, Calif. has narrowed down his recruitment to five schools. The Mater Dei High School product had 49 offers presented to him, but keeps USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford and Texas in his top five. Despite Notre Dame holding the Crystal Ball Prediction...
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

JT Daniels Reveals USC Wide Receivers: 'Helped Me Develop'

JT Daniels enters his second year with the Georgia Bulldogs, after transferring from USC. Daniels is poised for a big season, and returns as the programs presumed leading signal caller for 2021. The California native has already started making Heisman noise and posted the highest QB rating among the returning collegiate quarterbacks after his Nov. 21 debut.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC DL Nick Figueroa Lands Paid Partnership With Tesla Motors

July 1 marked the start of a new era for college sports as student-athletes can now capitalize on their own NIL. According to ESPN, "name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time."

Comments / 0

Community Policy