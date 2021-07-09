Cancel
Garth Brooks hopes to give fans ‘best time of their life’

By John Katsilometes
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks has been waiting for this moment since the day his tickets for Allegiant Stadium was announced in March 2020. “You’re going in there wanting to be the best show that’s been in that stadium. That’s what we’ll do, and that’s what other artists are doing,” Brooks said during an online news conference in July 2020. “They’re bringing their A game and they’re trying to blow that stadium apart. If you’re first, if you’re ninth or you’re 20th, you want to be the best show in that stadium.”

